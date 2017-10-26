V-Stok 'Neptune'

Earlier this month, V-Stok released his debut EP, Liftoff, via Pitch White Records.

Comprised of four tracks, the EP is inspired by techno, drone, and IDM, and combines live analog electronics with guitar and haunting, processed soundscapes. Recorded live in one take, Liftoff puts greater value on the live performance aspect rather than a perfectly balanced mix, resulting in a dynamic and coherent EP.

In support of the release, V-Stok has offered up a bonus track titled "Neptune" as today's XLR8R download. The track's name is a direct influence from a NASA video, which presents translated radar signals from Neptune into audible sound. The droning guitar sounds of the track compliment the textures from Neptune, as well as the space theme running throughout the project.

You can download "Neptune" below, with Liftoff available here.

Neptune