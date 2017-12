Italian composer and violinist Vito Gatto graduated from the Conservatorio di Musica, Giuseppe Verdi, Milan in 2010, and has since been pushing the boundaries of classical composition combining electronic elements into his work for a beautiful result. His next EP, a five-tracker titled ‘Wood and Meat, is out on December 15 via Doubledoubelu Records. Ahead of the EP's release, you can grab "Just Like Movies" via the WeTransfer button below.

