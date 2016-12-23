XLR8R's Best of 2017: Top Downloads (100-51)

Over the last year, every day of the week XLR8R has released at least one track via our downloads section. If you were to browse through the tracks featured this year, you'd find minimalistic jungle sitting next to straight-up house, beat-driven bass cuts, and haunting ambient outings. The artists featured are as wide-reaching as the tracks they represent, hailing from every corner of the world and every facet of the electronic music spectrum. So now that December is in full swing, it's time to kick off our yearly wrap up and the Best of 2017 coverage with the countdown of the top 100 downloads of the year.

Like the last few years, the top 100 downloads will be released in two lots of 50 today and tomorrow. In addition, once we've announced the final 50 and arrived at number one, all 100 tracks will be packaged up in one convenient zip file and offered as a download via WeTransfer.

100. AnD "Kepler"



99. AKWIUS "Space"



98. Benjamin Muñoz "Melle"



97. Stanislav Tolkachev "Vhs2"



96. New Fries "JZ III" (Absolutely Free Remix)



95. Eliot Lipp "I Told Ya"



94. Sun Glitters "Together"



93. Oana Leca "Noi Nu Ne Intalnim Intamplator" (Original Mix)



92. Rose E Kross "Access Denied"



91. MUTUAL "Archê"



