XLR8R's Best of 2017: Top Downloads (50-1)

Yesterday, we kicked off our Best of 2017 coverage with the the first instalment in the top 100 downloads of the year countdown. Today, we tie a knot on a year's worth of free music with the 50 most popular tracks that were released through XLR8R. Thanks must go out to all the artists who graciously offered up their tracks this year, and the readers who downloaded, listened, and played them across the globe.

As our holiday offering, all 100 tracks have been bundled up into a zip file and can be downloaded at the end of this feature via WeTransfer.

50. Marcel Lune "The Further You Look"



49. Discrete Circuit "Circuitry" (Impressions Mix)



48. Ghosting "One Summer (Spirited Away)"



47. DJ Unrefined "HOWL011.5" (Howl Ensemble Reconstruction)



46. Spoko & Aguayo "Dirty Dancing"



45. Rob Shields "Water"



44. Leifur James "Time"



43. Orson Wells "Hemisphere Pt.2"



42. Dollkraut "Red Girl"



41. TCP "Dynamic Energy" (Moscoman Rework)



