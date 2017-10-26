Abby Lee Tee 'Efeu' (Ylwfrnd Remix)

For today's XLR8R download, Shash Records has offered up a remix by Swedish producer Yellowfriend (a.k.a. Ylwfrnd). For the rework, Yellowfriend turns his hand to Abby Lee Tee's "Efeu," a cut from his 2015 album, By Accident, twisting it into a deep and morphing nine-minute groover.

The remix arrives as a somewhat preview of Yellowfriend's forthcoming album on Shash and following a recent tape release on Dinzu Artefacts by Abby Lee Tee—you can purchase the tape here.

Yellowfriend's remix of "Efeu" can be grabbed below via WeTransfer.

Efeu (Ylwfrnd Remix)