Alex Augier 'Germination'

Paris-based experimental artist Alex Augier will release his first solo EP, Germination, on DAC Records.

The new EP from Augier follows last year’s Franck Vigroux Rapport sur le Désordre with three mind-bending originals and a remix from Subtext co-founder Roly Porter. Augier's penchant for sound exploration is on full display on Germination, which flows through sonic terrain that is at once fragile, cavernous, and claustrophobic. Like the originals, Roly Porter's remix creates a alien-like world with wall-shaking bass tones and rippling textures.

In support of the release, Augier has offered up the EP's title track as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pre-order Germination here.

Germination