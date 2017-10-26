Alloy 'Rumpin''

Next month, Lefto will team up with Serato to release a collaborative vinyl LP entitled My Friends Make Music Too.

The VA—which will drop as a double LP with Serato control records—will feature new exclusive music from some of Lefto's favorite artists, dancefloor ready tunes from Alloy, Henry Wu, Mono Poly, Cid Rim, LTGL, and, of course, Lefto himself—expect left-field tunes built for adventurous DJs that like to steer clear of the obvious bangers.

In support of the upcoming release, Lefto and Serato have offered up "Rumpin'," a much coveted track from an old side project of BadBadNotGood drummer, Alex. "Rumpin'," a heavy stripped-back cut that first popped up on Lefto's Brussels Boiler Room set, can be grabbed via WeTransfer below, with My Friends Make Music Too dropping in select stores and on the Serato site mid-February.

Rumpin'