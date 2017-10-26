Andy Rantzen 'Abandoned Surgery'

Spinning Plates is set to return with its fourth release, a split EP featuring returning Sydney-based artist Andy Rantzen and Pascal Stürmer (a.k.a. Laccy), both of whom provide two tracks each.

Keeping in tune with the label's ethos, SP004 will be a vinyl only release, arriving with special screen-printed silkscreen artwork and pressed on 180g vinyl. The four cuts on the release sit in the stripped-back house realm; warped beat-driven outings you'll likely hear played by artists such as Francesco Del Garda and Spinning Plates' A&R Bruno Schmidt.

In support of the release, Andy Rantzen has offered up "Abandoned Surgery," a trippy and minimalistic bonus cut, as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pre-order the release here.

Abandoned Surgery