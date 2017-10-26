Art Of Life 'Girl In Black'

Early next month, Kindisch will kick off its 2018 release schedule with a nine-track album from Art of Life—a duo consisting of Oleg Makovskiy and Paul Twins.

Little is known of the duo and this album, titled Poet's Dream, is their first offering, presenting a collection of deep and subtle house cuts filled with delicate grooves, moody synth lines, and mysterious atmospheres. From the slow-burning sombre mood of the opening cut to fathoms deep groove of "Girl in Black," the album's eeries closing track, Poet's Dream is a standout debut from a pair of artists who we will certainly be hearing more of in the near future.

In support of the LP release, Kindsch has offered up "Girl in Black" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pre-order the album here.

Girl In Black