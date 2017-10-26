Belligerents 'Crack99'

We last heard from LA-based party and record label The Black Lodge back in August of last year with a feature of Frequencia's "Fall Traxx," a cut from The Black Lodge's first official release, Spirits Of The Black Lodge Vol. 1, which encapsulated the crew's sound with five tracks that touched on techno, house, punk, and industrial. Now, The Black Lodge is set to return with its second release, Spirits Of The Black Lodge Vol. 2.

The new VA gives a further glimpse into The Black Lodge with four raw and heady cuts from Gavin Guthrie's TX - Connect alias, LA-based duo Belligerents—made up of producers One Child Policy and Black Lodge resident Simonowsky—Interdimensional Transmissions and Acid Camp affiliate Jasen Loveland, and Black Lodge label co-founder and resident Kosmik. As you can infer from the first release, the tracks on Vol. 2 hit hard with gritty, razor-sharp percussion and tense atmospheres—they're tracks built for late-night, sweat-filled dancefloors.

In support of the release, which you can purchase and pre-order here, The Black Lodge has offered up Belligerents' wall-shaking "Crack99" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Crack99