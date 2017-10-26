The next release on Barbecue comes in the shape of a four-track EP from Blutch. We're told that the release sees the French producer show a "new side" of himself with" three bangers," all of which draw influences from hip-hop, house, and soul for a "more powerful and electronic effect."

On remix duties is Red Rack'em, who had this to say:

"My love of East Coast US hip-hop has always informed my more clubby productions so when Blutch sent me his raw MPC house EP and asked me to remix a track I immediately went for "Dropin A Chrome" and tried to inject some of the jazzy, golden years NYC vibes that massively influenced my musical tastes as a teenager. I was trying to reference acts like A Tribe Called Quest and Black Sheep without resorting to too many dude house cliches. This was the eighth remix (out of nine) I completed last year so my motto for this year is "just say no!"

Tracklisting:

A1. Blutch "Dropin A Chrome"

A2. Blutch "Ezra Was Not Right"

B1. Blutch "Last Dance"

B2. Blutch "Dropin A Chrome" (Red Rack'Em Remix)

Last Dance With Lolea EP will land on vinyl on January 26, with digitl following on February 16. Meanwhile, you'll find Red Rack'em's remix available for download in full via the WeTransfer button below.