Concret 'Closer'

Concret is a duo made up of Italo-Mexican musician, DJ, and artist Diego Angelico Escobar and Italian sound-designer, keyboardist, and producer Q-pha. Mayan Warrior regulars, Concret play and produce a deep and hypnotic strain of electronic music that has seen them land on Roam Recordings, Phisica, and Nein Records. Together, the duo also run Trafico Records, which has been home to outings from Luca C & Brigante, Cubenx, and Metrika, among others.

For today's XLR8R download, Concret have offered up "Closer," a groove-laden cut in support of the upcoming Closer event at Papaya Playa Project in Tulum. Taking place on January 10 across 16 hours, the event will feature DJ Three, Öona Dahl, Marvin & Guy, Telefon Tel Aviv, Nour, Tyu, and a yet-to-be-announced special guest set to play at sunset.

You can get tickets to the event here, with "Closer" available via WeTransfer below.

Closer