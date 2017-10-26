David Asko 'Techno Therapy'

French DJ David Asko has presented his latest release for A-traction Records, namely the Elevation EP—featuring four tracks of deep, dark techno.

Asko's hardcore style is influenced by his participation in the '90s rave scene; he organized raves in Lyon and St Etienne before relocating in the early 2000s to further his music career. Now resident DJ at Magazine Club in Lille, David released his first EP on A-traction records last year. More recently, he released his second EP on the label, Elevation,’ a sampling of hard-hitting techno with an industrial edge.

In support of the release, Asko has now offered up "Techno Therapy" for free download. Building from a simple, repetitive intro to a dynamic midsection, it's a hardcore, dark techno track, and a prime example of Asko's work. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. 75000

02. Techno Therapy

03. 75000 (14anger Remix)

04. 75000 (Laurent Ho Remix)