After the organic and natural-sounding debut, Denis Rodd was inspired by Greek mythology and modern cinematography for his second EP, titled Minotaur. In support of the release, which landed in November, the Berlin artist has shared the opening track, "Charlie & The Acid Factory," for free download. The cut, a slow-burning techno roller, draws its name from Tim Burton‘s fantasy fairy tale "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Tracklisting

01. Charlie & The Acid Factory

02. Slow

03. Minotaur