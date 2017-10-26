Dixia Sirong 'Qatarsea' (XLR8R Edit)

Di Er EP is a new release from a French duo Dixia Sirong, a Singapore-based act. It's their second 12" for Inner Balance, the Lisbon-based sub-label of Chez Damier's Balance imprint.

The EP features four spacious explorations and a remix by DJ Honesty, who delivers an ebullient, elastic take on "Yohji," drawing out the vocal samples of the original and directing the groove more squarely at the dancefloor.

Ahead of the February 23 release, the label has offered up an exclusive XLR8R edit of "Qatarsea," which combines organic rhythms and dubby pads to conjure a meditative state. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklist:

A1 Yohji

A2 Yohji (DJ Honesty remix)

B1 Qatarsea 1

B2 Suspicions

Qatarsea (XLR8R Edit)