Lisbon-based label No, She Doesn't is set to make a debut with NSD001. On the A-side are two "club bangers" provided by DJ Legwarmer and DJ Spielberg. A1 is a '90s RnB throwback house tune excited by snappy hi-hats and luscious filters; on A2, DJ Spielberg presents an acid-inflected stomper. On the flip, things get smooth: on B1, a lacy vocal sample work floats over a jazzy instrumental, while B2 is a slow-burner by DJ Unsure, with a sluggish dubby bass, deep haunted vocals, and a hazed melodic background.

Tracklisting:

A1. DJ Legwarmer "Waiting For You"

A2. DJ Spielberg "Useful Powder"

B1. Joakim Hellgren "Fatale"

B2. DJ Unsure "You Know You Can Love You"

Pre-order will begin on February 10, with distribution via Lobster Distribution, while DJ Legwarmer's "Waiting For You" is exclusively available for download via the WeTransfer button below.