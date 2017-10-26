dOP 'The Dying Night'

dOP are said to be entering a new era. From their roots in the Parisian hip-hop scene, the world of unconventional house and techno beckoned in a whirlwind of releases on labels such as Eklo, Supplement Facts, and Watergate, while their debut album Greatest Hits surfaced on Circus Company in 2010.

Now they welcome a new artist to the group, with Fabien Leseure joining JAW and Damien as they move to a new studio space in Berlin. This fresh era for the group will also see them launching their own label, dOP Only, exclusively focused on their own music, with a minimum of a new track being released every month. Meanwhile, a new release for their spiritual home Circus Company is arriving in early 2018.

In support of the label, the duo have offered up "The Dying Night," the label's first release, for download. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.