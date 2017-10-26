Download: Wheelman 'Lost It'

Wheelman is next up on Huntleys & Palmers' Belters sub-label.
Huntleys & Palmers' boss Andrew Thomson released three records via Belters in November, and the next release comes from Wheelman. The Glasgow-based artist last released on Studio Barnhus late last year and has previously contributed to the Huntleys & Palmers' Clyde Built compilation.
The five-track release will land later tomorrow, January 12, and there will be a launch party at Subculture on January 27. Meanwhile, you can download track four, "Lost It," via the WeTransfer button below.
Tracklisting
01. 30 500
02. Snake
03. Marsha P
04. I Make Friends
05. Lost It