Download: Wheelman 'Lost It'

Wheelman is next up on Huntleys & Palmers' Belters sub-label.

Huntleys & Palmers' boss Andrew Thomson released three records via Belters in November, and the next release comes from Wheelman. The Glasgow-based artist last released on Studio Barnhus late last year and has previously contributed to the Huntleys & Palmers' Clyde Built compilation.

The five-track release will land later tomorrow, January 12, and there will be a launch party at Subculture on January 27. Meanwhile, you can download track four, "Lost It," via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. 30 500

02. Snake

03. Marsha P

04. I Make Friends

05. Lost It