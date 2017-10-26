Fabrizio Lapiana 'Again'

Fabrizio Lapiana will soon release a debut LP, Intraverso—described as a "journey in that momentary ‘inbetween land’ that many of us experience sometimes." It's said to "explore the turmoil of feelings of when one gets stuck in the middle, floating in between ambition and complete stillness."

Fabrizio Lapiana is a well-known name on the contemporary Italian techno scene. He has been involved in music since the '90s when he started DJing in his hometown Rome. To date he has releases on labels such as Figure Jams, Arts, and M_Rec Ltd—as well as his own imprint, the well renowned Attic Music, founded in 2008.

Intraverso is Fabrizio’s debut album, set for release on his label. The record is a" very personal journey," according to the artist himself. You here find him examining different territory than where he usually heads within his productions. The album, which consists of nine tracks in total, was composed between April 2016 and February 2017 in his studio in Rome. Written in a state of “introspect," the album shows "an artist in motion."

Ahead of the February 23 release, you can download "Again" via the WeTransfer button below. The track, number seven, sees "the expedition" continue through the dancefloor, albeit "in a deeper landscape where flickering extraterrestrial sounds watch you go along."

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Early Morning Waves

A2 / 2. Bret

A3 / 3. Onironauta

B1 / 4. Intraverso

B2 / 5. Lost In Negative Thoughts (reshaped)

C1 / 6. Distance

C2 / 7. Again

D1 / 8. Backlit

D2 / 9. Freckles (beatless)

Again