Next month, UK label Little Corner will drop its seventh release, a two-track single from label head G3 titled RH/This One Is Moon Grown II.

Like the releases preceding it—OSAMU KIMOTO's TELEGRAPH HILL/RYUJIN and G3's Harrington—RH/This One Is Moon Grown II draws inspiration from a range of UK styles and footwork, with the standout a-side track, "RH," evidently produced for Teklife founder DJ Rashad. B-side cut, "This One Is Moon Grown II," is a deeper and more introspective cut, built from shimmering synth lines and broken beats.

The single is set for official release next month, with "RH" available for free download via WeTransfer below.

RH