graves 'Genesis' (Tsuruda Remix)

Back in December, Alpha Pup released Tsuruda's hard-hitting remix of graves' "Genesis." The remix followed graves' standout Hilo EP, a six-track outing that hit #1 on the US iTunes electronic chart, and a well-received tour of Asia (Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Nagoya City).
The remix, which is being offered as today's XLR8R download, finds Tsuruda delivering a deep and atmospheric take on “Genesis," with bone-rattling basslines and razor-sharp percussion—for those who like their bass big and heavy, you've come to the right place.
You can download the remix below, with with further download and streaming options here.