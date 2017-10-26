graves 'Genesis' (Tsuruda Remix)

Back in December, Alpha Pup released Tsuruda's hard-hitting remix of graves' "Genesis." The remix followed graves' standout Hilo EP, a six-track outing that hit #1 on the US iTunes electronic chart, and a well-received tour of Asia (Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Nagoya City).

The remix, which is being offered as today's XLR8R download, finds Tsuruda delivering a deep and atmospheric take on “Genesis," with bone-rattling basslines and razor-sharp percussion—for those who like their bass big and heavy, you've come to the right place.

You can download the remix below, with with further download and streaming options here.

Genesis (Tsuruda Remix)