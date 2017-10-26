Earlier this week, Los Angeles label True Blue Records launched with Out of the Blue, a four-track VA from a collection of fresh house artists.

The imprint looks to be an artist-led project, with each artist taking their "inspirations from dancefloors around the world into their makeshift studios to create a sound to describe their local venues in Los Angeles." From the understated swagger of DJ Dave's "Startin' Something" to the hypnotic groove of International Klein's "Begin Here," Out of the Blue puts forth a smooth-as-silk mission statement for True Blue and its artists.

In support of the label launch, True Blue has offered up International Klein "Begin Here" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Head here for the rest of the release.

Begin Here