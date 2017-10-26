Kalli Ma 'Checkmate' (Timothy 'Heretic' Clerkin Remix)

Danny Sanchez and Jeremy Sliwerski, better known as Kalli Ma, have offered up a remix of "Checkmate" by Ransom Note’s Timothy ‘Heretic’ Clerkin.

A bonus track to sophomore single High Shot, "Checkmate" was written in Kalli Ma’s own studio in the basement of a community creative space just off London’s Holloway Road, armed with a hybrid of analog and digital synthesizers. It has received the acid treatment of producer and DJ Timothy ‘Heretic’ Clerkin and is available for free download via the WeTransfer below.

Kalli Ma is an electronic ensemble "influenced by DIY aesthetics to experiment and create forward-thinking music."