Kieran Apter 'Babylon' (Original Mix)

Kieran Apter returns to Chapter 24 after last year’s debut hit All I Want and scoring releases on Anjunadeep and Hommage.

This time, the resident DJ of Edinburgh party Tweak_ delivers four new cuts, with an Editions EP slated for later in 2018.

The EP closes with "Remember," the artist’s tribute to those who lost their lives or were otherwise affected by London’s Grenfell Tower disaster. This dark, dislocated piece of techno samples words spoken by British-Jamaican dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson in the aftermath of the 1981 New Cross Fire and channels Apter's anger and sadness at last year’s horrific human tragedy. All profits from sales of "Remember" will be donated to the British Red Cross London Fire Relief Fund.

The EP also features "Babylon {Club Dub}," which melds punchy drums and rolling bass arpeggios with wistful synth lines and chorus-drenched vintage pads—just one of four deep yet functional tracks. In support of the release, Apter has offered up the original mix of "Babylon" for free download. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.