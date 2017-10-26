Laurence Pike 'Life Hacks'

Late in March, Australian drummer, percussionist, and composer Laurence Pike will release his debut solo album, Distant Early Warning.

For close to two decades now, Pike has operated behind the scenes as a key member of some of the most forward-thinking bands on the planet (PVT, Triosk, and Szun Waves), touring and releasing acclaimed albums, soundtracks, and off-kilter collaborations. Recorded with a drum kit and sampler in one day, Pike's solo debut cuts a personal memoir that travels through his jazz history and the electronic experimentation of his bands. The album has provided a much-needed outlet for his creative voice, as he explains: “For a long time I’ve been feeling there’s a central part of my musical voice that didn’t have an outlet. So this album is definitely a product of inner necessity.”

In support of the forthcoming release, Pike has offered up the stunning and confounding cut "Life Hacks" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pre-order Distant Early Warning here.

Life Hacks