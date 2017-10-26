Le Spectre 'Burning Roses'

Formerly producing drum & bass under the alias Earsut, Parisian producer Le Spectre went on hiatus in 2005 to found a sound production studio. He spent nearly a decade away from the spotlight before returning to launch his new project, Le Spectre.

After releasing the Analog Monolog EP last fall, he recently presented his latest release, Analog Dialog. The album features a multitude of styles and four separate singers. The aim, he explains, was to stretch the bounds of electronic music to incorporate the diverse genres that each guest artist represents, all "while maintaining a consistent vein of deep electronic throughout."

In support of the release, Rose Noire, the label, has offered up "Burning Roses," a brooding, melodic cut which is available for download via the WeTransfer button below.