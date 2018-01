Lixo has dropped "Rudder" ahead of his second EP coming later this year.

It also supports his GETME! label's 10th anniversary, a milestone preceded by a solid output of experimental sounds with influences of grime, house, techno, and ambient. The label recently celebrated the occasion with a compilation and will soon release a new EP with Lil Jabba.

