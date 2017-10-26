Lost In Stars 'Wand'

Los Angeles-based artist Dylan Willoughby has a new EP on the way under his Lost In Stars moniker.

The as-yet-named EP is set to drop in Spring and follows Lost In Stars' self-titled debut album, which was released in March of last year along with an essay by Willoughby about listening to music in the age of streaming and two remixes from Mute Records artist Maps and Minimal Waves artist Philippe Laurent (Hot-Bip). "Wand," a stunning, synth heavy cut full of deeply woven emotion, represents the first offering from the forthcoming EP and will be officially released on February 1 via Bandcamp.

In support of the forthcoming releases, Willoughby has graciously offered up "Wand" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Wand