LPascolatti 'They Shall Not Pass'

Lpascolatti is a Rotterdam-based, Brazil-born producer. He describes his work as "a more mental and visual" type of electronic music, where he mixes trippy synthesizers with hard, industrial drums.

It all started with the guitar at an early age, but he became enchanted with alternative rock after watching Kraftwerk in 2009. He has been producing and releasing independently since 2015.

His latest release, Up Side Down, landed late last year, and in support of the EP, LPascolatti has offered up "They Shall Not Pass" as one of XLR8R's free downloads. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.