Molécule 'Sila' (Torb Remix)

Following his harrowing new single and video, "Violence"—which can be viewed via the player below—French electronic producer Molécule will be releasing a remix package of his previous single, "Sila," featuring reworks by Madben, Torb, and Sayem.

In support of the remix package, Molécule has offered up Torb's remix as today's XLR8R download, and for their interpretation, the French duo pair back the expanse of the original for a deeper atmospheric outing, pairing winding modular synth lines with a galloping groove and tense textures.

You can download Torb's remix via WeTransfer below.

You can also catch Molécule playing this Friday, January 19 at Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival in Groningen, The Netherlands.

Sila (Torb Remix)