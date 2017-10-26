Rites of Fall 'Eden (Last Days)'

Rites of Fall is the alias of Bartek Kuszewski. The project aims to "dissolve boundaries between past and future musical traditions." Having originated in experiments with placing religious and folk music elements in new contexts, the project has now evolved into its darker and heavier form.

The debut EP Truthsayer (2017) is narrative-driven and intended to be listened to more like a hypothetical movie soundtrack rather than a set of songs or dancefloor material. It was created in Subcarpathian and Warsaw and stretches between folk-infused atmospheres, modern, bass-heavy electronics, and improvisation.

Truthsayer was mastered by Rafael Anton Irisarri (Black Knoll Studio) and is available as limited cassette and digital.

In support of the release, you can download opener "'Eden (Last Days)" in full via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Eden (Last Days) 06:40

02. Corpus Resonanticum 06:20

03. Head of the Snake 05:25

04. Truthsayer 05:06