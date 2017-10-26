Skull 'Rent Yourself'

Late last year, Trevor Jackson announced two new labels: the first, Pre-, a symbolic home for his wealth of unreleased archive recordings; and Post-, an outlet focusing entirely on new material presented and released in a forward-thinking yet radically traditional way—Post- will launch once Pre- has finished its release schedule.

So far, Jackson has dropped 15 releases on Pre-, under his own name and a multitude of his aliases, including Underdog, Post No Bills, Pinklunch, Dark They Were And Golden Eyed, From, and Skull.

In support of the label, Jackson has offered up a gritty Skull track titled "Rent Yourself"—pulled from the Black Static album, due for release February 2—as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below, along with a selection of streams from the Pre- label.

Rent Yourself

Pinklunch:

Dark They Were And Golden Eyed:

From: