Theo Fraga 'Poesia' (Alistair & Lorenzo Remix)

São Paulo's Gooseneck Records has recently released the Poesia EP, aiming to combine the best from the current underground artists in Brazil. The EP consists of three remixes of Theo Fraga's "Poesia" original—a track whose name stems from the poem by famous Brazilian writer Adriana Falcão.

We're told that this latest release "surprises with audacity and creativity, combining very personal interpretations by each artist." In support of the release, the label has offered up the Alistair & Lorenzo remix of title track "Poesia," with a teaser for the EP streaming above.