With his works for Colorado, Praa, and Maximilien, French artist Timsters pushes a modern, singular sound made of different genres mixed together—a synthesis of electronic, urban, and pop music. He's now just released a new solo single, "Gone," a sensitive and personal track featuring rich retro synth swathes and a melancholic chill-out feel. The single is out now via his own Elephant & Castle and can be downloaded in full via the WeTransfer button below.