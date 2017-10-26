Volruptus 'Fjandsamlegar Geimverur'

Volruptus is a Berlin-based Icelandic electro producer. His sound draws on the mutant techno-futurism of Underground Resistance, the warped melodies of Rephlex, and the high BPMs of Miami bass and Detroit electro. He is highly regarded for his hardware-based live set and is widely considered a rising name in underground circles. He's released records on esteemed Icelandic label bbbbbb, Nina Kraviz’ Trip imprint, and digital label Sweaty Records.

Today, he's offering up a new and unreleased cut, with no strings attached—titled "Fjandsamlegar Geimverur." Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.