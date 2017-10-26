Yuki Ame 'Circles' feat. ZOE

Bristol-based producer Yuki Ame has unveiled "Circles" ft. ZOE, the first cut from his new EP Anamnesis.

"Circles" is crafted from a blend of electro-acoustic samples, hip-hop, and synthesisers. A tender, low-key jam, the lyrics were initially written two years ago in response to ZOE feeling the disconnect of an unrequited love and late nights in South London. Behind her fragile voice, Yuki Ame's production fizzes and pops without ever overtaking, expanding ZOE's emotional range but never hiding it behind layers of overwhelming production.

Yuki Ame started as a conceptual alias—a response to identity within Western Music, and retained an anonymous presence online for the first two years of output. Returning from Asia, Yuki Ame moved to Bristol, UK and fell into the strong electronic music scene in the city. It was the conversion from Medicine to an Arts major in Humanities that formed an interest on the philosophy of identity within music.

Despite previous roots in hip-hop and sample driven music, Yuki Ame’s move to Bristol accompanied a shift in influence towards longer and more club-orientated production. Influences span from post-dubstep acts such as Mount Kimbie and James Blake to sample-based producers J-Dilla, 9th Wonder, and Madlib.

