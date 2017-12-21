Black Gold Buffalo 'Magnets'

On April 6, Black Gold Buffalo will release their debut self-titled album via their own Buff Rekkids label.

The album marks the return of the band after a run of inactivity following their initial explosion a few years ago. A chance meeting with Adrian Sherwood convinced founders Keziah Stillwell and Hannah Holland to move to the South East of England to write and hone their sound with Marc Hayward on guitar, Joy Joseph on percussion/drums, and production by Nicholas De Carlos. The resulting collection of atmospheric pop looks to the move for inspiration and comments on personal experiences and frustration with the corporate climate.

In support of the LP, the band have offered up "Magnets" as today's XLR8R download. Dub-infused and propped up by groove-laced percussion, "Magnets" is a beautiful track that is, as Keziah explains, "a love song plain and simple. Something bigger than me. When you just can’t think of anything else but this person. A beautiful and total minefield."

You can grab "Magnets" below.

Magnets