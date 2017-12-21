CutOff!CutOff! 'Recursion'

CutOff!CutOff!'s new EP, Décollage, is set to land on February 22.

Décollage will be the inaugural release on CutOff!CutOff!'s RSNTR Rec. imprint, which will serve as a platform for darker shades of techno and electronic music. Keeping in tune with these ideals, the new EP features three trippy tracks that run the gamut from glitchy modular synth work to relentless brutalist techno and sinister ambient.

In support of the EP, CutOff!CutOff! has offered up the EP's mind-bending closing cut "Recursion" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Recursion