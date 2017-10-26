Entek 'Hrs Remix' feat. Alxndr London

Later this month, CoOp Presents will launch with Selectors Assemble Volume Two.

Founded by IG Culture and Alex Phountzi, CoOp Presents looks to continue the spirit of the legendary CoOp movement, while focusing on the wealth of talent that exists within the London Bruk movement and beyond.

The first release follows last summer's Selectors Assemble EP, released via First Word Records, which gave the world the first glimpse of the CoOp Presents crew via a selection of UK dance cuts. Selectors Assemble Volume Two presents a six-track selection taking in jazzy 4/4 club cuts, deep broken beats outings, and funk-infused soul.

In support of the release, the label has offered up a bonus remix from Entek feat. Alxndr London, a stunning, head nodding cut which you can grab via WeTransfer below. You can pre-order Selectors Assemble Volume Two here.

Tomorrow, the crew will also be throwing a party at London's The Jazz Cafe, which you can check out here.

Hrs Remix (feat. Alxndr London)