GOD.DAMN.CHAN 'melt'

Alpha Pup's latest release will arrive courtesy of Channing Day (a.k.a. GOD.DAMN.CHAN).

The album, Slush, sits within the LA beat scene Day has recently made his home, with 10 tracks that provide a surrealist view into his life and, more precisely, the home in Portland he left behind for LA. Day first connected with the LA beat community around a year and a half ago after submitting his music for a Low End Theory Beat Invitational; needless to say, his music resonated with the crew, most notably DJ Nobody, who invited Day to play the club night in May 2016. The album was then produced in the time since, with its tracks gliding between delicate beats and psychedelic lullabies.

In support of the release, which drops on digital and vinyl on February 23, Alpha Pup has offered up shimmering album track "Melt" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pre-order the record here.

melt