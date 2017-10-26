Hadi 'Master'

Toronto-based label and collective Forth is set to drop its debut release on February 20.

The release, a VA featuring cuts from Ciel, Gingy, Hadi, Joel Eel, Kontravoid, and R, looks to the Forth's warehouse beginnings—the collective started out throwing DIY style raves in Toronto—for its inspiration, touching on gritty, mind-bending techno, industrial, and EBM across six furious cuts.

In support of the release, Forth has offered up a tripped-out cut from Hadi as today's XLR8R download. Synth-heavy and full of erratic percusion, it's a track built for the early hours of a sweaty rave and will undoubtedly swirl some minds in the process.

You can pre-order the release here, with Hadi's "Master" available via WeTransfer below.

Master