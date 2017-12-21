Inaktiv & Teniente Castillo 'Final Chords'

Yesterday, Play Pal Music celebrated its five-year anniversary with a new VA featuring cuts from artists new to the label, friends, and those that have been there from the begining. Among those artists are NOZZ, Curses, Club Bizarre, Rigopolar, and Theus Mago (a.k.a. Bufi), among many others.

The release, which is sequenced in order from 97 to 125 BPMs, features a wide-ranging set of cuts as varied in style as BPM; take the slo-mo disco of opening cut "Dark Caravan," for example, or Theus Mago's rolling "Low Cost Interstellar Drive."

In Support of the release, Play Pal music have offered up a Inaktiv & Teniente Castillo's "Final Chords" as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Final Chords