Jammin' Unit 'Remote Car Babe'

Temple Traxx is back with a new EP from Jammin’ Unit, a prolific producer from the early days of techno.

One half of legendary electronic super group Air Liquide, Jammin' Unit recently fell back into the limelight via Nina Kraviz' Fabric 91 mix which featured his "Revelation" track. Now, Temple Traxx are set to re-release "Remote Car Babe," a track originally released on clear 10” via Temple Records NYC in 1997.

"Remote Car Babe," which is now remastered by the man himself, "was created for headphone listening during remote car racing. Enhancing the feel of speed and aggressiveness was the goal." The 12" will also feature "Don't Eat Before Going To Sleep," "Life Shortening," and "Wherever Distinguished People Congregate."

In support of the release, Jammin' Unit has offered up "Gabba One," a frenetic club cut, as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

Gabba One