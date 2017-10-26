Lenny de Luca 'Thing' (feat. Anothr)

On February 16, German producer Lenny de Luca will release his debut EP, Prints, via Cascade Records.

Starting music production at the age of 14, Luca's sound is mostly influenced by old school hip hop, R&B, jazz, techno, and experimental electronic music. This melting pot of sounds and ideas can be heard on Luca's debut, fusing seemingly disparate elements from various styles into a stunning cohesive sound signature.

In support of the release, Luca has offered up the EP's b-side cut, "Thing" 9feat. Anothr), as today's XLR8R download. With its bass-heavy groove, stunning vocal work, and shimmering synths, "Thing" is a perfect introduction to Luca's sonic universe.

You can pick up Prints here.

