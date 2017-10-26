Maxime Dangles 'Cloudy Rivers' (Antigone Instinctive Remix)

On February 27, Maxime Dangles will release his Brumes EP via Skryptöm.

The four track EP will be Dangles first EP of the year and marks his return to Skryptöm, following on from 2015's Resilience album. The tracks on the EP are deep, powerful and melodic, cuts built to move bodies on the dancefloor. Alongside the three originals will be a deep and rolling remix by Concrete resident Antigone, who also offers up an bonus, unreleased remix as today's XLR8R download, available via WeTransfer below.

You can pre-order the EP here.

Cloudy Rivers (Antigone Instinctive Remix)