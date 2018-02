Innovative and colorful, the cinematographic electronic music of Maximilien is a mix of synthesizers and organic instruments. After his two debut tracks, "Messian" and "Alliance," Maximilien’s upcoming album will be out next April via Elephant & Castle.

In support of the upcoming release, you can download "Alliance" via the WeTransfer button below. The track features the futuristic electronic music of Maximilien and the urban flow of Praa.