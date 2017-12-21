Nauuda 'up'

Nauuda is a duo from Arendal in southern Norway. The duo consists of Jakob Eines (19) and Alex-André Aanonsen (18), who used this alias for their musical productions since 2014. The duo found that they shared the same interest in music in 2011, on a student night at the elementary school. Over the last four years, they have been working to find their own sound and have produced everything from hip-hop to house.

Now ready to release some of their music, they've shared "up," a melodic house cut, now available for download via the WeTransfer button below.

up