Noah Pred 'Rare Beast' (Moog Dub)

Early next month, Noah Pred will release his latest full-length, Concrescence, via Biotop.

The LP will be Pred's first album since 2013's Third Culture, which dropped via Third Culture Music. Pred's sound, which has been honed over the course of a 20-year career, focuses on a wealth of analog hardware and innovative digital processing, and this is on full display on Concrescence, which presents ten tracks that touch on spacious and intricate electro, hypnotic acid house, and rugged dubby outings.

In support of the LP, Pred has offered up an exclusive Moog dub of album cut "Rare Beast." Keeping in tune with the above mentioned ideals, the track flows through a wealth of twisted synth lines and machine-driven rhythms.

You can pick up "Rare Beast" (Moog Dub) via WeTransfer below, with Concrescence available on March 5.

Rare Beast (Moog Dub)