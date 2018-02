Barcelona artist Oriol Fornós' latest release will land on Red Panda Music.

Titled Limits, the EP follows on from EPs by Xols and Aiby & The Noise with three smooth-as-silk deep house cuts. All three of the tracks employ a soothing sonic signature via hazy pads, with enough bass weight to rock a dancefloor.

Limits is set to drop on February 19 and can be pre-ordered here, with EP cut "Waves" available as a download below.

Waves