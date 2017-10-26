Rebel ACA & French Monkey Wrench 'African James Bond’

Buttercuts Records will present the first album of rising left-field hip-hop duo Rebel ACA & French Monkey Wrench.

Rebel ACA and French met nearly 15 years ago, as one managed, and the other produced a funk reggae band. They're not set to present their first album as a duo, titled Sunday’s Cool.We're told to expect "a delectable pairing of French deep vintage sound with the English articulation of the Rebel."

In advance of the album's April release, you can grab "African James Bond" via the WeTransfer button below.

African James Bond